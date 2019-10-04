Preparing for winter driving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the Illinois Department of Transportation warns drivers to prepare for winter, a towing company is unveiling a mobile service truck.

Feldkamps Towing came up with the idea to create a mobile solution after noticing semis from warmer places such as Florida and California weren’t prepared for winter weather in the Midwest.

“They get fuel in California or Florida and it’s not treated for the cold weather,” Taylor Feldkamp said. “They’ll go to a rest stop and turn their vehicle off for four or five hours. They’ll try to start it and their fuel filters gel up, which will not let the semis start and we’ll have to tow them in. We have come up with an easier solution and built a mobile service truck to service semis and be mobile to where we don’t have to tow you in. We can get you fixed on the spot and you can make your load.”

IDOT recommends getting a tune-up, checking your fluids and tires and performing any routine maintenance early rather than waiting for temperatures to drop.