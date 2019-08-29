Preparing for Hurricane Dorian

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Nearly half a dozen Red Cross volunteers are on their way to the Southeast as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

At least two volunteers from the Chicago area, two volunteers from Peoria and one more from Wabash County will help provide emergency relief.

Hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country will be mobilizing. The Red Cross will also be sending roughly 30 tractor-trailers of emergency relief supplies.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian could make landfall on Monday.