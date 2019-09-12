Preparing for flu season

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Doctors are urging people to prepare for this year’s flu season. Flu season typically begins to pick up in October and November, reaching its peak activity between December and February.

Doctors recommend getting flu shots before flu activity increases in your community, so your body has time to build immunity. They say anyone above the age of six-months-old should get a flu shot.

“The reason we do them is two-fold,” Christie Clinic’s Dr. Mitch Hammel explained. “One is to help prevent the illness in you, but also to help prevent the spread to others. So, unless you’ve had a severe reaction to flu shots in the past or a severe reaction, getting a flu shot is a good idea. They’ve proven that it helps to reduce missed work, but also helps to prevent giving the virus to those at-risk individuals who could have more severe reactions.”

Anyone can get a flu shot as long as they’re not allergic to eggs. Flu vaccines are covered by most insurance companies, but check with your provider before getting a shot.

Walk-in/Drive-thru Flu Clinics:

Christie Clinic, 1801 West Windsor Road, Champaign

Saturdays: September 21, October 5, November 9

7 am – Noon

Tuesdays: October 15, 22, November 5, 12, 19

9 am – 1 pm

Thursdays: October 17, 24, November 7, 14, 21, December 5

3 – 7 pm

Saturday, October 5, 7 am – Noon

Christie Clinic, 3545 North Vermilion Street, Danville

Christie Clinic, 1001 Commercial Drive, Mahomet

Christie Clinic, 209 West Borman Drive, Rantoul

Christie Clinic, 300 North Main, Tuscola