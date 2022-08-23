CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fall season might be about a month away, but many people are already looking forward to cooler temperatures and an overall change in weather.

The Champaign Park District wants to remind people about Flannel Fest that’s coming up in October.

Organizers say they want to give people plenty of time to plan your facial hair for the upcoming mustache contest.

There are nine different categories. That includes Best Mustache, Best Partial Beard, Best Full Beard, Free Style, Natural, Fantasy, Youth, Baby and Overall.

Flannel Fest is set for October 14 and 15 at Centennial Park in Champaign.

Live lumberjack shows from Lumberjack Enterprises, music for children and adults, games, inflatables, beer and wine sales and more will transform Centennial Park into a massive fall festival over the course of this two-day event.

To learn more and get involved, you can check out the Champaign Park District’s website.