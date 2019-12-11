Pre-trial conference set for former boy scout leader

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A pre-trial conference for Milton Forsberg is set for Wednesday.

The Champaign man is charged with receiving and possessing child porn. The 79-year-old pleaded not guilty.

Police started investigating him in February when they got a tip online. The Boy Scouts of America National Council also told officers someone had reported being abused by Forsberg in 1965. That was while he was a troop leader in Champaign.

When investigators searched his home, they say they found sexually explicit photos of boys and search history on his computer linked to child porn.

