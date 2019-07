CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area organization helping families, just got some help of its own. Crisis Nursery provides 24-hour emergency care for kids.

Monday morning, pre-K students from Chesterbrook Academy delivered donations to the charity. The past several weeks, students have been collecting diapers, wipes and cleaning supplies.

Teachers say it’s a great way for kids to learn the importance of helping others in the community.