Prayers for safety & healing requested after death of Champaign Police officer

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — One state senator and a church group are asking for their communities to pray for healing after the shooting death of a Champaign Police officer.

In the Capitol, Senator Chapin Rose honored two officers who were shot Wednesday morning in Champaign; one of whom did not survive.

“This morning I found out that one of my best friends in the world was shot while on duty as a Champaign Police Officer responding to a domestic call– and while he in in stable condition, his partner, Officer Chris Oberheim gave his life serving to protect those whom he had never met,” said Sen. Rose in a Facebook post.

He continued to say his friend is a “standup citizen” who coached his son’s little league team and volunteered with a children’s church program. He also said while he did not know Officer Oberheim, he talked to many people who did. “Chris was a Father of four and husband, a softball coach, and a veteran of both the Champaign Police Department, as well as the Decatur Police Department.” Oberheim still has family and friends in Decatur who are mourning his loss, according to the senator.

Another area impacted by Oberheim’s passing is the Monticello community. Rose said he talked with the Monticello Schools Superintendent “who noted the enormity of the loss for the Monticello community in Chris’ passing.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Oberheim Family, the families of Monticello, our @sages_softball program and the @ChampaignPD during this awful tragedy. Please pray for our family and all families of police officers near and far. Thank you for your service #RIP703 pic.twitter.com/SQiDyCToRz — Sages Athletics (@SagesAthletics) May 19, 2021

Rose stated both of the officers displayed “courage and selfless sacrifice that defines our brave men and women in Blue.”

In the Capitol, Rose called for a moment of silence for Officer Oberheim. He is asking communities to pray for Oberheim’s family and a successful recovery for his friend who was hurt. He also asked for prayers “to keep all of our officers in Blue safe– as they serve each of us. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”

Additionally, a Champaign church is also asking for the community to pray. “Due to the recent acts of gun violence, we are [calling] on community members to join us as we pray for the safety of our city,” Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church officials said in a Facebook post. They are holding a gathering at the church at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. They are asking the community to join their efforts in healing the community.