TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– People all over Central Illinois are preparing for a safe return to school. First Christian Church of Tuscola hosted a back to school prayer walk. The youth minister said they often get together and pray for the schools privately. However, this year they wanted to include anyone who could come out. The youth minister said they had people in the community at the three different schools. People walked or drove between the schools. Participants were given a handout of what to pray if they needed help. Organizers say they hope the event makes a difference.

They are challenging people to pray at 3:01 throughout the month of August. They chose that time because Tuscola is Community Unit School District 301.