DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville community came together on Tuesday to pray and support one another as Danville Police search for a missing woman.

Abbie Brandenburg was last seen on May 5 driving on the Denmark Road bridge over Lake Vermilion. Police don’t think foul play is suspected, but they and the Brandenburg family are still looking for answers.

Friends and community members gathered at the New Life Church of Faith to pray for her and her safe return. Brandenburg’s fiancé Christian Cunningham has been out day and night since her disappearance, working to help figure out where she was last.

“Right now, I feel like I’m running out of ideas of what we need to do next, but I know prayers work, it’s worked before,” Cunningham said. “So, I think you know the Bible says when two or three are gathered together there he is in the midst. I think that if I can get people in here to pray with us, more than two or three, then we can get a message to heaven.”

Cunningham said every day at 11 in the morning he’s out at the docks at Lake Vermilion. Using drones to look for Brandenburg. He said if you want to help, you can meet out there every day.

If you have any information about Brandenburg’s location, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.