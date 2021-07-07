Prayer corners start back up this week

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A group in Champaign-Urbana is hoping to make a change with the power of prayer.

The Berean Covenant Church in Champaign is hosting Prayer Corners.

They want to reach people who need help and bring the community back together.

Willie Comer is the senior pastor for the church. He said he knows there’s been a lot of violence in the area recently and while they do this event every year, he said the best thing to do is to come together now.

“If people can begin to talk if we can begin to become a community again. When we talk about community, we talk about common unity. The common unity is we all live here and so we’re a community. So, as we do that then I believe things will begin to change, but as long as we stay shut up in our little silos in our own little worlds it won’t change because we’re not unified,” Comer said.

The point of the event is if you’re walking by, or you feel like you need people to for you or someone you know, you can go out and that will happen.

These prayer corners will happen every Wednesday in July.



