Practice your cast: Trout season almost upon us

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Trout fishing season opens next month with a catch-and-release opening two weeks earlier. No trout can be kept during the catch-and-release time period.

The catchable trout program is funded by those using the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps and the Illinois Fish Management Fund.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources added a new site for fall trout fishing this season: Kaufman Lake in Champaign. It’s maintaining the stocking of rainbow trout to 67,000 in the fall season.

Rock Springs Pond in Decatur is being temporarily removed from stocking due to a maintenance project.

No trout may be taken from any stocked sites until fall trout season officially opens at 5 am, Saturday, October 19. All anglers mush have a valid fishing license and Inland Trout Stamp unless they are under 16-years of age, blind or disabled or an resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

2019 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season

Opens Saturday, October 19

(*Sites Open for Catch-&-Release Fishing Early Season, Saturday, October 5)

Central Region