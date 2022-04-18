SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several hundred people in Springfield were left without power early Monday morning due to an equipment failure and fire atop a power pole.

About 350 people living in the Indian Hills neighborhood and in the areas along Sangamon Avenue lost power. City Water, Light and Power crews found the source of the failure around 4 a.m. in a private right of way in the area of Sangamon Avenue and 24th Street.

The pole’s location made it difficult to find and replace. Crews had to manually dig a hole for a new pole, which delayed the restoration of power. By 11 a.m. however, the new pole was in place and power was restored.