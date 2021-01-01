Power outages across central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people across central Illinois started the new year with losing their power.

As areas are affected by the ice storm, Ameren Illinois reports power outages across several areas. For example, nearly 600 people in Decatur lost their power. The lights were still off as of 10:30 a.m. The cause of the outage was not immediately available. They estimated power to be restore at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

In Champaign, there are around 180 people without power around Prospect Avenue. An estimated time for power restoration was not immediately available.

Other areas affected by power outages Friday include Logan, McLean and more. For additional information on power outages in central Illinois, visit the Ameren Illinois outage map.