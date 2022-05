SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 100 households are still without power in Springfield due to a problem caused by a squirrel.

City Water, Light and Power crews are responding to a power outage on the north end from Sangamon Avenue to Keys Avenue between North 9th and 24th street.

Officials say that a pole needs to be replaced, so the estimated time power will be fully restored is around 5 p.m.

An outage map can be found here.