CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s an event for women, by women and supported by women. The 8th annual Power of the Purse event was held on Thursday in Champaign.

Nearly 350 women gathered to support other women and families in the community by auctioning off purses. It’s a partnership with United Way and it helped raise more than $500,000 for the community in the form of scholarships and housing.

“It just feels so good to gather as friends as people who care about others in the community and have a little fun,” said Sue Grey, president and CEO of United Way of Champaign County. “It’s a party with a purpose.”

Thursday’s event was the first time United Way held the event since 2019.