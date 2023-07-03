CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Power outages caused by bad storms are something that energy companies like Ameren say they stay prepared for. They have their crews ready to spring into action for any alert that pops up.

“We have a whole emergency operation center that watches the weather for us and helps prepare our crews. So, we knew that this was on the way,” said Karly Combust, Ameren Communications Executive. “We knew it was coming but we just didn’t know how bad the winds would be.

But they weren’t ready for 80-mile-per-hour winds to tear through the state. Knocking down more than 1000 lines.

“That’s really what hurts us. So, something of that magnitude is a little bit unprecedented,” said Combust.

There is a system for how they go back up. First, it’s the hospitals and emergency services then it’s everyone else.

“We focus on the smaller neighborhoods and then the individual customers. So, it’s all based on priority on the highest number of customers to get restored as quickly as possible.”

Terry Wilder lives with both of her elderly parents. She says they were prepared for small outages but not one that lasted nearly a week.

“Multiple people that really have medical conditions and like younger individuals with children and pets,” said Wilder.

Power is back on in her neighborhood, but not her block. That’s because a power pole knocked it out.

“We’ve basically been living by Maglite, if you will. So, we have got a mag light that we use, candles that we use. So, I mean, just really sort of olden times,” said Wilder, “I mean, the things that you take for granted but whenever we get it back, I will never take it for granted.”

Wilder says she understands the strain on the workers and the company; but she’s hoping a solution comes soon — for her and her neighbors.

“But whenever we get it back, I will never take it for granted. And I appreciate what Ameren is doing,” said Wilder.

Ameren planned for the majority of the Champaign-Urbana area to be restored tonight, but Wilder’s neighborhood is expected to be back up by tomorrow.