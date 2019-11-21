POW veteran awarded medal posthumously

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A veteran who was listed missing in action 75 years ago is getting the recognition he deserved.

Gene Zimmerman was declared a prisoner of war while serving in World War II. His family never saw him again, but they were able to get him awarded the Purple and Bronze Heart after all this time. His family said this has been a long time coming, and now his service to the country is officially recognized.

“A lot of us never knew Uncle Gene,” said Jonny Smock, Danville. “We only knew the person our parents talked about. To us, it’s a big thing that someone who fought will finally get what’s due.”

The family is also trying to get his brother, John Zimmerman, Bronze Medal recognition for his service in the Korean War.