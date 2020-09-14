Pour Brothers brings back ‘Pup N Pints’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Dogs need just as much social interaction as people. On Sunday afternoon, some of them got just that.

Pour Brothers Taproom brought back its popular event ‘Pups N’ Pints’ this afternoon. The canine friendly event brought these dogs some long awaited interaction with their furry friends.

Co-Owner Jason Fowler said it was important for the dogs to be able to get some much needed air and interaction, especially since coronavirus is keeping many canines inside.

“As we’ve had to be kind of restricted with where we can go, choices for dogs are limited as well,” Fowler said. “So this has been an awesome opportunity to have the dogs go some place safe where they can interact with other humans and other dogs as well.”

Dogs and pups of all shapes and sizes could be seen playing, while their owners enjoyed an afternoon of drinks while talking about their canine companions. Suffice to say for these canines, this afternoon was certainly a treat.