Potter’s Club celebrates anniversary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Urbana Potters’ Club (CUPC) is planning an art exhibition celebrating its 50th anniversary in the Champaign-Urbana community from 1969 to present day.

“Clay & Fire: 50 Years of Hands, Wheels, Community and Creativity” will be held at the Art Coop in Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana from February 9 – March 7, 2020,

The exhibit will celebrate the long history of the CU Potters’ Club by featuring ceramic pieces made by over 30 current and former members of the club. Some work will be available for sale.

In addition, the club is sponsoring a public lecture entitled: “The Poetics of Clay: Past and Present” by Chris Berti, Professor of Art at Parkland College.

The lecture will be held at 7 pm on Monday, February 10, at the Champaign Public Library.

Events are free and open to the public.