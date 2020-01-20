Potters’ Club celebrates 50th anniversary with exhibit

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Urbana Potters’ Club is planning an art exhibit to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

“Clay & Fire: 50 Years of Hands, Wheels, Community and Creativity” will be held February 9 through March 7 at the Art Coop in Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana. They will have an opening ceremony on February 9 from 2-4 p.m.

The exhibit will take a look at the club’s history by featuring ceramic pieces made by more than 30 current and former members. Some of the work will be for sale. In addition, the club is sponsoring a public lecture called “The Poetics of Clay: Past and Present” by Chris Berti, Professor of Art at Parkland College. That will be held on February 10 at 7 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library.

Both events are free and open to the public.