URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for counterfeiting U.S. currency and using it.

Jacob R. Kirkley, 45 of Potomac, pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing U.S. currency and two counts of passing counterfeit money.

At the sentencing hearing, Kirkley admitted that, on May 17, 2020, a Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy found over $20,000 of counterfeit U.S. currency in his truck. Kirkely also admitted that, a month later, he used counterfeit money at Carnaughi’s Towing and a McDonald’s in Danville. Then in July of the same year, he used the counterfeit cash at a Doller General in Tilton.

Kirkley was arrested by a Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy on an outstanding warrant on July 23, 2020. At the time of the arrest, deputies said they found over $20,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, four printers, a paper cutter, and several counterfeit-making implements in Kirkley’s truck and in a hotel room at the Budget Inn in Danville.

The statutory penalties for these crimes are up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

After release from prison, Kirkley will spend three years on federal parole and pay a mandatory $300 special assessment.