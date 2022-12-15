POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) – The Potomac community is rallying together to raise money for an eighth grader who is battling Leukemia.

Aleyah is currently at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Peoria where she’s been for a week receiving chemo treatments. Her school hosted a Winter Wonderland and Benefit Dinner to help with medical bills.

Her parents say they are thankful to have support.

“We are overwhelmed,” said James Carley, Aleyah;’s father. “I myself don’t feel worthy of this. I know my daughter is but it’s an eye-opening experience to the goodness of everyone around not only in the town of Potomac, Armstrong, Penfield, Gifford, Oakwood, Vermillion County, Champaign County, Ford County, but we’ve also been blessed to have people come to our aid and for our daughter and we are appreciative, humbled by it.”

The family says they were happy by how many people showed up on Wednesday to support their daughter.