Postpartum support group carries on, moves to online support in wake of COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) — As classes, work and family calls across the country move to mediums like Zoom and Skype amidst efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, so, too, is the work of one area nonprofit aimed at supporting postpartum moms.

Sistering CU is a Champaign-Urbana 501c3 dedicated to providing extra structural support for postpartum women, usually via a home visit program involving volunteers who spend a few hours a week for several weeks taking care of new babies while mom (or dad) take a nap, a shower, run errands or even just visit with another adult in their home.

COVID-19 has suspended that home visit service — in part — for now, which executive director Erin Murphy said is a necessary but still less-than-ideal situation.

“All of my volunteers are in the population most at-risk between recent retirees and new moms themselves who are home with kids, and then we have expectant moms,” Murphy said. “Our whole operation was very much at-risk. We shut it down for everyone’s safety.

“Our mission is all about preventative care. The last thing we wanted to do was wait for problems to erupt and do clean up. This went with our mission to err on the side of prevention.”

But staying-at-home and self-isolating doesn’t mean all group interactions are off: beginning Thursday, Sistering CU is offering online meetups from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where members can check-in with one another.

“We’re going to offer that locally to be able to have a connection, get in touch with one another, share resources,” Murphy said. “We work with people during vulnerable transitions in their life. Home visiting is really important — we’re not doing education, we’re not bringing in an agenda we have to mee. It’s just about the personal relationship and support with the parent — however that works.”

For many parents or moms, that could be transitioning to the online meetup; for others who already had an established volunteer in their home, “we just told them if you guys can stay in touch over the phone…however you want to do that, it’s up to you,” Murphy said.

“We’re all volunteers,” Murphy said. “We’re all at home with our kids now and so we’re figuring out our new normal with our families at home. We’re going to ride this wave.”oby