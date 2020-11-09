Postal Service workers nominate Veteran to receive furnace

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon Veteran will receive a free furnace after being nominated by area postal service workers.

The gift was part of Mattex Service Company’s 5th annual Veterans Day Furnace Giveaway. Mattex officials said they give the furnace to “a deserving Veteran in need within Champaign, Piatt or Coles County.” This year, over 60 nominations were collected.

Officials stated the Veteran, who wished to remain anonymous, received multiple nominations from employees of the Mattoon United States Postal service. The nominations came after they noticed he did not have any heat in his home.

He is the most kind, considerate, and caring man. He’s always so concerned about us being warm as we deliver mail and I feel like he needs to be warm himself. He has done so much for our country, and it’s time we do this for him. This furnace will do so much for him. Jennifer Sledge, Mattoon Postal Service

The Veteran was a Sergeant in the Army. Officials said he lost heat in his home four years ago. His existing furnace malfunctioned after a flood.

Mattex Service Company Director of Marketing Lauren Acton said they read a number of entries on the Veteran’s behalf and knew he touched the lives of many. “As we talked to the USPS workers who regularly delivered mail on his route, we knew this was someone with a true need who is more than deserving of any help we are able to provide him.”

“We are a Veteran and Veteran family-run business,” said Mattex Service Company President/CEO Mike Nichelson. “Five years ago, we quickly realized that there was a great need to recognize the sacrifice of Veterans and their families. We want to honor their sacrifice by meeting the vital needs of our Veterans and providing a necessary furnace replacement for their home.”

Officials said a date for the furnace installation has not yet been set.