Post office suddenly closes because of building structure issues

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The town’s post office suddenly shut down and is moving people to the Mahomet location.

Staff said the transfer is happening because the current building is structurally unsafe. People were instructed to take their ID into the Mahomet post office to get their new post office key.

Nobody, including the village leaders, were notified in advance that the post office was moving until people saw staff clearing everything out Wednesday. That caused frustration for many. The post office staff would also not answer their questions about the process of forwarding their mail to the new location.

People can pick up mail at the Mahomet post office starting Friday. The postal service would not say when or if they will reopen the Bondville location.