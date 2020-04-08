Breaking News
Police investigate deadly shooting
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases; 82 new deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Post office suddenly closes because of building structure issues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The town’s post office suddenly shut down and is moving people to the Mahomet location.

Staff said the transfer is happening because the current building is structurally unsafe. People were instructed to take their ID into the Mahomet post office to get their new post office key.

Nobody, including the village leaders, were notified in advance that the post office was moving until people saw staff clearing everything out Wednesday. That caused frustration for many. The post office staff would also not answer their questions about the process of forwarding their mail to the new location.

People can pick up mail at the Mahomet post office starting Friday. The postal service would not say when or if they will reopen the Bondville location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.