MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The post office in Maroa is set to be renamed after a local serviceman who gave his life in service of our country.

Illinois Army National Guard Specialist Jeremy Ridlen was born and raised in Maroa and attended Maroa-Forsyth High School and Illinois State University with his twin brother Jason. The Ridlen brothers enlisted in the National Guard at ISU and were assigned to the 1544th Transportation Company.

Ridlen served as a gunner when his unit was activated and deployed to Iraq in December of 2003. On May 23, 2004, Ridlen lost his life when his convoy was ambushed in East Fallujah. He was 23 years old.

Last week, President Biden signed a House Resolution that designated Maroa’s post office as the Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.

“As a member of the Army National Guard, Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country and we remain eternally grateful,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, District 13. “Designating this post office in honor of Jeremy will serve as a testament to his bravery and a reminder of all those who laid down their life for the United States of America.”