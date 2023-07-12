DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois EPA is investigating an oil leak in Decatur after the story of how it’s affecting animals in the area began circulating on social media.

Katelynn Wells says cats have been coming to her doorstep drenched in oil. She took one she believes is a stray to Macon County Animal Control Tuesday. The shelter manager said the cat was covered in a substance that looked, felt and smelled like oil. Luckily, she says the cat is now cleaned up, happy and healthy, but the community has been worried about the environmental impact if the spill isn’t cleared.

“The look he gave me – it just broke my heart. I had to do something to help him,” Wells said.

The stray came to her house for help. Not for food, water, or a place to stay, but because he was covered in oil.

“He used to be really fluffy. And then he came back looking like a drowned rat,” Wells said.

Wells lives across the street from an ADM processing complex in Decatur. About a month ago, she says she started noticing what looked like oil leaking into a ditch nearby – where a handful of stray cats hang out.

“When I picked him up, I could feel the oil and I was like, that’s not good. He was having a hard time breathing. His tongue was constantly out of his mouth from it. It was bad. I knew that I couldn’t help him by myself,” Wells said.

So she took him to animal control.

“That was a nightmare. My car is still covered in oil. I got scratches from him because he does not like car rides but I had no choice,” she said.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened. Wells says her own outdoor cat came home soaked one day. She says she called ADM, but it’s taken until now to bring enough attention to the issue.

“That’s about all they did was throw some absorbent pads on. I called them again yesterday, called EPA, made that post and finally something is hopefully being done about it,” Wells said.

Within a day, photos she posted on social media reached hundreds of people – all sharing concerns for animal and plant life in the area. We reached out to the Illinois EPA, who said they’re investigating the incident but couldn’t give any more details. An ADM spokesperson called it a “possible vegetable oil leak” from the processing complex.

“It’s wonderful to know that everybody is on board with helping, especially cats,” Wells said. “I understand they’re stray cats, but I mean – come on now.”

The manager of the animal control shelter says once they make sure the cat doesn’t already have an owner, he may be available for adoption. Wells says her cat is also cleaned up and doing well.

You can read the full statement from ADM below.