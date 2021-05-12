Possible new fire truck for Effingham fire department

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Out with the old, in with the new.

Effingham City Council is deciding at its next meeting whether to lease a new fire truck to replace its 20-year-old engine.

“Financially it make sense,” said Bob Tutko, the Effingham fire chief. “Ergonomically and functionality it makes sense. So this is the right fire truck at the right time at the right price.”

The decision is between an older truck with a brand new truck.

“They’re used on a daily basis and it’s a 24-hour 7-day a week operation,” said Steve Miller, the Effingham city administrator. “You know, the trucks need to be ready to go and roll when the call comes.”

City council is currently weighing the costs.

They will decide whether to pursue a five-year lease with a new truck at the next council meeting.

“It’s a machine,” said Tutko. “It doesn’t last forever and there really is no cut and dry specific time frame for replacing an apparatus because it’s a machine and you really don’t know when it’s goin to break.”

The new engine has more space and will house more equipment.

It’s estimated to be about $316,000 with a city discount.

“A truck that old that’s going to be an emergency, that someone’s calling for help for, that’s depending on us to get there and do the job that we’re supposed to do that we could have a devastating impact,” said Tutko.

Officials say the new truck would be paid for by a general fund, meaning property and sales tax dollars.

Fire officials say they hope to sell the old engine on a used truck market. On the lower end, it may sell for $70,000.