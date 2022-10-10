The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on October 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the remains were believed to be human remains and were turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Law enforcement officers are conducting a coordinated search of the landfill as part of the investigation. A search team consisting of about 30 members has begun a search of the area in which the suspected remains were located.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211, Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015 or use the Clinton County Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Clinton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Maintenance Department and Rittmer Incorporated.