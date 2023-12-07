DECATUR. Ill. (WCIA) — The former owners of Decatur’s Powers Mansion still haven’t left the home after a judge ordered them out in a Tuesday court hearing.

At the hearing, the judge gave Norma Fick legal authority to change the locks and remove all of the current occupants’ belongings.

“If and when my client wants to take a further step to retake possession, she could give a copy of that order to the sheriff,” said Ross Munsterman, Fick’s attorney. “Then they would schedule what’s called the sheriff move-out, where they come to the home and enter the home if they have to, to verify whether anyone is inside.”

Munsterman said the judge’s ruling gives his client the trump card if she chooses to use it. The defendants originally bought the mansion for $300,000, but couldn’t come up with the money.

“The defendants asked for the court to stay the order, or prevent it from being enforceable until they were able to file an appeal, which would be made to our appellate district court,” Munsterman explained. “The judge, on that oral motion following my objection, declined or denied that request. So based on the fact that they even asked the question, there’s a reason to believe that the defendants may appeal and assert their right to do so.”

He said this may not be the end of the property dispute. The battle began earlier this year when the mansion went on the auction block. Fick bought the property for $175,000 in June. This comes after the original deal with the first buyer fell through.

“We’ve had some attempts by the defendants to delay the proceedings, attempts to remove the case to federal court for reasons that were found to be meritless by the Central District Federal Court,” Munsterman said. “But, you know, as far as where we’re at in terms of the beginning of the case to Ms. Fick recovering possession of the property, I’d say, you know, we’re 90%.”

Munsterman would not say what Fick’s intentions are moving forward, but did say it’s his client’s intention to take possession of the mansion.