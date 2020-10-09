Positive COVID-19 case shuts down city hall

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An employee at Hoopeston City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

City officials said that, in response, city hall will be closed until “at least October 26,” per a press release from the city’s Emergency Management Agency.

Residents needing city services can still contact City Hall via telephone at 217-283-5833. Water payments can be dropped off in the drop box located in front of City Hall, payment by telephone, by mail, or via the City’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com.



The front window of the Hoopeston Police Department will also be closed. Residents needing police assistance are asked to call the non-emergency number at 217-283-5196. If you have an emergency, dial 9-1-1.