URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that a portion of S. Walnut St. will be closed to through traffic this week.

The closure, between E. Oregon St. and E. California Ave., begins at 7 a.m. on Monday. It is due to the removal and replacement of pavement as part of the Sidewalk Improvements 2023 Project.

The city said access will be maintained to all properties along S. Walnut Street between E. Oregon St. and E. California Ave. during the project. All drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. The city thanks everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during the project.

S. Walnut St. is scheduled to reopen on Friday at 5 p.m., weather permitting.