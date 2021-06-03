Portion of West Springfield Avenue closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If West Springfield Avenue or Route 10 is part of your daily commute, it’s time to find another way. A portion of West Springfield Avenue in Champaign is closed.

The bridge, which is west of Duncan Road, will be shut down for the majority of the summer.

That’ll cost about $700,000 and it’s all part of the Rebuild Illinois program.

Detours are also posted.

“A closure for two months, probably sooner than that, the weather depending,” said Ken Crawford of IDOT. “It will be open sooner than that. Yeah, we need to make sure we maintain the road.”

IDOT says the bridge wasn’t in terrible condition, but that could change as more people use it.