Portion of road closed after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Friday night fire means a portion of 6th Street will remain closed due to the partial collapse of the front facade.

It happened at 10:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of South 6th Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the center portion of a row of attached buildings.

Investigators say a total of 28 firefighters were on scene along with command staff.

They say the fire spread to other buildings after about 20 minutes on scene. Both businesses were under renovation at the time of the fire.

The fire was under control around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause will be under investigation.

No reported injuries.

