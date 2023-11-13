URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you enjoy artwork and history, you may want to check out one spot on the University of Illinois campus sooner rather than later.

Part of the Krannert Art Museum is getting ready to temporarily close for a year starting next month. It’s all because of a major multi-million dollar renovation project on the way.

Museum Director Jon Seydl said five galleries will be removed or relocated while crews start work. He’s excited to modernize the space and maybe even display the work in different ways. Much of the construction will be focused around sustainability.

“We’re getting the roof replaced, we’re doing HVAC improvements, sealing the building envelope, new LED lights and bird-friendly glass, among other things,” Seydl said. “Birds will see reflections in glass and so we’ve been finding, actually, quite a few birds — some dead — around the building. Since we’re on a migratory path, we’d like to really mitigate as much as possible.”

The Kinkead Pavilion portion of the museum will be closed during this time, though several exhibits can still be visited when entering off of Peabody Street instead of Sixth Street.