CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Clark Street will be closed this week beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The closure at 805 W. Clark Street, between Prospect Avenue and New Street, is for storm sewer repairs. Officials said Clark Street will be restricted to local traffic only during the construction.

The city advises drivers to use alternate routes and follow detour signs. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

Work is planned to be completed and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, weather permitting.