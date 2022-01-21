Popular food truck opens storefront in Illini Union

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular food truck or “trailer” in Champaign-Urbana has just found a permanent home. Today’s grand opening saw a massive line wrapping around the new storefront.

“Just BEE Acai” is now open for business inside the Illini Union in Urbana. Their menu is full of healthy food options like fruit smoothie bowls and avocado toast. Business was booming at the grand opening, and some customers spent 45 minutes in line to get their bowls.

Before today, they only operated out of a food truck. Emma Curcuru started the business back in the fall of 2019. She and her family have been traveling around Champaign and Urbana serving bowls ever since.

U of I students like Amanda Brennan have been waiting for the truck to have a permanent, indoor location.

“It is exciting. The food truck was always in different places so it’s nice to know that they finally have a spot to call home here at the Union,” Brennan said. “And the line, honestly, it went by pretty fast. We were joking that it reminded us of Disney World because we were so excited to get the final product.”

Clearly, Brennan’s not alone. Students surrounded the store for hours. Curcuru says the food truck will close for a while as they get settled in the new store. But she’s taking things one day at a time… and hopes to get back on the road again too.

Just BEE Acai will be open in the Illini Union Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.