Popular concert venue gearing up to re-open in May

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur has sat empty for more than a year. They’re reopening in May… And they’ve added some big names to the lineup in celebration.

General Manager Mike Wilcott lists some of the performers, “We kick off opening weekend May 21st with Tracy Bird, Country Music Award Winner from the 90s and early 2000s, going into June with Country Music Hall of Famer The Oakridge Boys, then in July, we’ve got a full calendar including Gin Blossoms. August is a full calendar of events, and September, we’re going to close it out with some big names including Three Dog Night and Diamond Rio.”

Tickets are on sale now, but some people are hesitant to buy them because they’ve seen them listed for high prices. Wilcott said these prices aren’t legitimate. “Any time you see tickets that seem like they’re pretty pricey, always look at the source. As we know, there’s a lot of resellers out there that want to capitalize on their chance to make some quick bucks off of tickets they paid less for. It happens for every event. We try to really watch out for scalpers, and we cancel orders when we catch them, but every now and then, things get through and they make it on the internet.”

The actual prices of tickets ranges from $5 to $75 dollars depending on who’s performing and where your seat is located.

The full schedule of events is listed on the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater website. To purchase a ticket, you can buy them directly through this website, or on Eventbrite.