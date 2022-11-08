CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December.

Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s Bar & Grill, Billy Barooz, Seven Saints, Jupiter’s at the Crossing and Barrelhouse 34.

Carlos Nieto said of the sale, “Our family feels the time is right to

transition our portfolio to CRS Hospitality. We have dedicated the past 25 years to growing our businesses, creating a welcoming environment for our patrons and providing a safe and equitable

working environment for all of our employees. We are honored and lucky to have worked with so many amazing people over the decades. But now it is time for us to step back and focus on new adventures

and endeavors.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to grow our restaurant/bar business to include these outstanding locations,” said Chris Saunders, owner of CRS Hospitality. “I’ve enjoyed working with Carlos and his team and are expecting a very smooth ownership transition. My goal is to continue to operate the businesses with the same level of detail and integrity that the Nieto family has for years.”

CRS Hospitality currently owns and operates several local restaurants that include the City Center, Illini Inn, The Ribeye, Taco Johns, the newly opened Chophouse on Main in Mahomet and two Culvers franchises in Nebraska.