Meteorologist Jacob Dickey headed to the University of Illinois to meet with Dr. Tony Studer, a Champaign County Farmer and Crop Science Professor about research he’s doing with popcorn, the official snack food of Illinois.

During the month of August, Jacob will showcase the diversity of agriculture and farmers in our area every Tuesday Night on WCIA 3 News. Join Jacob for a full 1/2 Hour Special on August 29th at 6:30p.

See more content like this on https://www.wcia.com/celebrating-central-illinois/