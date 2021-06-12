Pop up Shop event highlights black-owned businesses

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several businesses from Urbana, Champaign, and Danville came together today and put together a pop up shop event.

The event gave people a chance to peruse, from sunglasses and clothes to shoes and sweet treats.

With the pandemic hitting businesses, owners say this pop up event encouraged people to come out and shop local.

“Me getting together a couple of brother sand sisters just to come out for a hot-friendly, kid-friendly day. Just to come together and barbecue and have a bouncy house out for the kids,” said Kaniesha Lawrence, one of the business owners.

The event lasted until 7 p.m. today. It also highlighted black-owned businesses.