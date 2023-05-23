CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is almost here in Champaign-Urbana with plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy all summer long, including splash pads, pools and a petting zoo.

The Champaign Park District released a statement that they will have three splash pads opening for the season at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. The park said each splash pad will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until Labor Day.

The splash pads are located at Douglass Park, Hessel Park, and Human Kinetics Park.

The Crystal Lake Aquatic Center in Urbana is set to open for the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. The Urbana Park District said the aquatic center will be open until Aug. 15 from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. with varying hours each day.

In Champaign, the Sholem Aquatic Center opens for the season on May 27 as well. The park district said it features a zero-depth pool with play-and-spray features, an 8-lane 25-yard lap pool, a kiddie pool with a slide, a tube slide into the lazy river, and enclosed body slides.

The pool will be open May 27-Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. with hours varying daily for pool pass holders and the general public. The park district shared there will also be a sensory-friendly swimming event at the Sholem Aquatic Center from 9-11:15 a.m. on June 9.

If you aren’t into swimming, the park district also announced that the Prairie Farm petting zoo will open for the season at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29. Park officials encourage guests to wear tennis shoes or boots to the farm as open-toe or open-heel footwear is not allowed in the petting area.

Admission to the farm is free, but donations are appreciated, officials said.