Pools change mask protocol and hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This hot weather means it’s time to get into the pool.

If you’re headed to the Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign, there are some new rules.

Everyone is now required to wear a mask when entering the facility.

You also have to wear one walking through the hall and in the locker rooms.

If you’re outside, masks can come off.

Despite the change, employees say everyone seems to be enjoying being back at the pool.

“It’s wonderful,” said Brittany Fairfield, the aquatics manager at Sholem. “We didn’t know what the season was going to look like. So I think we’ve had the best season that we possibly could have.”

Speaking of pools, Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center in Urbana is adjusting its hours.

It’s because of a staffing shortage.

To see the center’s new hours of operation, click here.