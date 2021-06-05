Pool offering sensory friendly days

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People with disabilities and their families are invited to spend mornings at the Sholem Aquatic Center this summer.

The Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation Center is hosting several inclusive swim dates. It’s aimed at creating an inviting environment for those with disabilities.

The swim days will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and it’s closed to the general public.

The aquatic center has various special sensory considerations and a water wheel chair.

“We have a really large facility, but offering something like this where we only have a few handful of people in and they get to come in and enjoy Sholem the way that it’s meant to be enjoyed and not have to worry about running kids and splashing and just getting really overwhelmed,” says Aquatic Manager Brittany Fairfield.

The pool will be reserved on June 4, July 9, and August 13. You can find more information here.