Pool cost higher than expected

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is looking to build a new swimming pool, but it’s going to have to be for less than the original bid.

Members of the appointed committee presented an estimate of $4.3 million for the new swim facility this week. Mayor Dan Dicke said it was more than $1 million higher than what the city wants to spend.

Much of the money for the pool will come from an increase in city taxes. The goal is to have a bid by early 2020 or before. Officials would like to have the pool open for the 2021 season.