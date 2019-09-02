Pool back open for last weekend of season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After an unexpected closure this past week, Sholem Pool was back open for the last day of the season.

It closed from Monday through Friday because they didn’t have enough staff, particularly lifeguards. Some pass holders said they were frustrated they weren’t getting their money’s worth.

One parent WCIA talked to at the pool on Monday was happy the park district worked out a solution. Anne Ahrens, “The park district actually offered a $15 dollar gift card to anyone with a season pass so honestly we’re getting a better deal out of it because we got a gift card to use on another sport or another season pass.”

The pool will reopen in May next year.