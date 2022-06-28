CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast your ballot. The polls opened at 6 a.m.

Heads up for voters in Seymour, the polling location at the Community Center is closed. The Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons, said voters there should go to the Bondville location. Ammons said the Seymour location is not ADA compliant. He also said the Seymour Township supervisor was instructed to post a sign on the door, notifying people of the change.

Ammons confirmed there were some issues at a couple other locations Tuesday morning. Computers were down at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana and the Thomasboro polling location. Ammons said the issues there have been fixed.