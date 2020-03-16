Polling places moved from nursing, assisted living homes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Much of Illinois may appear to be or on its way to being shut down, but there’s at least one gathering place that won’t be closed come Tuesday: the polling places.

While states like Louisiana and Georgia announced last week that primary elections would be postponed in attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the governors of four states scheduled for primaries on March 17 — Illinois, Florida, Arizona and Ohio — decided to keep things going anyway.

That said, polling places across the area have made some adjustments to locations and/or building access — here’s a developing list of changes in our coverage area.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Older adults and those with preexisting health conditions are some of the most vulnerable populations for COVID-19, which is why Champaign officials have swapped out three voting locations that were located inside nursing homes.

If your polling place was Clark-Lindsey in Urbana, you’re now headed to Urbana’s St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 2200 Philo Road.

If your polling place was Cohen Hillel Center OR the University YMCA in Champaign, you’ve got your choice of going to the Illini Union or the Activities and Recreation Center on the University of Illinois campus.

If your polling place was The Glenwood in Mahomet, you’re now going to Elk’s Pavilion at Lake of the Woods at 301 Senna Drive.

And if your polling was supposed to be the Eagle View Retirement Home in Rantoul, it’s been moved to the Gathering Place — which is a building in the backlot of Rantoul’s First United Methodist Church

Per county officials, those are the only polling changes, although access to the City Building in Urbana has also changed. To vote there, voters will only be able to use the northeast entrance door, which is on the side closest to the sculpture/reflecting pool.

And while the Urbana Free Library is closed through Monday, March 30, the library will be open on Tuesday for voting. Voters should use the Elm Street entrance.

SANGAMON COUNTY

Last week, Sangamon County officials announced they would also move multiple precincts out of two assisted living homes in Springfield.

Capital 25 and Capital 90 were both supposed to be served at Bickford of Springfield; now Capital 25 voters will go to the Knights of Columbus #364 at 2200 South Meadowbrook and Capital 90 voters will return to the VFW Post 755 at 2211 Old Jacksonville Road.

Capital 37 and Capital 92 voters were slated to go to Brenden Gardens, but both Capital 37 and Capital 92 voters will both be relocated to Lincoln Land Community College, Montogomery Hall at 5250 Shepherd Road.

We are all looking after the best interests of those persons who may be most-at-risk and appreciate the public’s understanding of this current health concern for so many,” Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said in a statement. “The Election Office will be notifying the affected voters through various forms of communication, but I encourage all voters to check in advance of going to the polls where their polling place is located.”

VERMILION COUNTY

There are no changes in polling locations, County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said, but just in case there was any confusion, the Danville Public Library — which is otherwise closed through March 30 — will still serve as a polling place on March 17.