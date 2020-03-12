Polling place changes over health concerns

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Clerk said there will be two polling place changes because of coronavirus concerns.

Bickford at Springfield Senior Living Center is serving as two precincts. In a release, County Clerk Don Gray said Capital 25 will return to the Knights of Columbus #364 and Capital 90 will be at the VFW Post 755 on Old Jacksonville Road.

Capital 37 and Capital 92 will be moving from Brenden Gardens. Both will now be at Lincoln Land Community College at Montgomery Hall on South Side Campus.

“We are all looking after the best interests of those persons who may be most-at-risk and appreciate the public’s understanding of this current health concern for so many,” said Gray. He continued to say affected voters will be notified by the Election Office. However, he said voters should check in advance before going to the polls where their polling place is located.

