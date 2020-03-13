Polling location closures

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s Office changed 3 polling locations ahead of Tuesday, all of which were assisted living homes.

It’s in response to Coronavirus concerns.

Voters planning on going to Clark-Lindsey in Urbana will be redirected to St. Matthews Lutheran Church.

The Glenwood voters in Mahomet will now go to Elk’s Pavilion.

In Rantoul, voters who usually go to Eagle View Retirement will vote at The Gathering Place.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re trying to make sure we protect the most vulnerable people in our population,” says Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons. “We need to help them through that process. As we looked at that, we know that we have at least three locations that are assisted living or long-term care facilities.”

These polling changes come after talking with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.